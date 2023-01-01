Extreme Off Road Cars 3: Cargo
Extreme Off Road Cars 3: Cargo is a truck driving simulator game where you're in charge of delivering various cargo and packages to their right destinations. Be careful, as this game will put your driving skills to test with obstacles, rough terrain and environmental hazards. You will unlock new areas and vehicles if you are successful at your job. Can you practice to be the best truck driver in the world?Drop your cargo off at the right destination.Brake - Space key Drive - Arrow keys Rotate Camera - Left mouse buttonExtreme Off Road Cars 3: Cargo is created by Brain Software. Check out their other game Just Park It 11 on Poki!
