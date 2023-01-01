Extreme Car Parking is a vehicle parking skill game where you must park various types of cars in difficult conditions. Prove you're an expert driver in Extreme Car Parking! In each level, you will face a bunch of obstacles on the road. There are orange cones, barriers, and other vehicles to avoid. See how quickly you can stop in the parking spot! The red car needs to be parked in the spot indicated by the yellow marker. You must drive the car carefully around the area and avoid crashing or you have to restart the level. The faster you complete the level, the more stars you earn. Compare your score stars and parking skills with your friends and have twice as much fun!The red car needs to be parked in the spot indicated by the yellow marker. You must drive the car carefully around the area and avoid crashing or you have to restart the level. The faster you complete the level, the more stars you earn.Move car - Arrow keysExtreme Car Parking was created by QKY Games in July 2017.Extreme Car Parking is playable both on your desktop and on your mobile phone on Poki for free: Extreme Car Parking!

