Cooking Fast Halloween is a cooking game where you prepare scary meals for your customers in your halloween themed restaurant.Cooking Fast Halloween was created by Increase Media. In Cooking Fast Halloween you have to prepare food and drinks for all your customers. Be careful, because if you're not quick enough, the customers will walk away. Prepare the best mummy hotdogs and scary soup in town, and make sure you're quick enough! Earn some coins and unlock new pans or upgrade the ones you have. Are you the best Hallween chef in town? Controls: Mouse click - cook About the creator: Cooking Fast Halloween was created by Increase Media. Cooking Fast Halloween is part of their Cooking Fast series.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Cooking Fast Halloween. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.