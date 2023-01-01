WebCatalogWebCatalog
Cats Love Cake

Cats Love Cake

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Cats Love Cake app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Cat Loves Cake is a skill game where you have to bounce your cat across the level without hitting any obstacles. Unlock more and more playable animals as you complete levels. If you fail a couple times, the level will show you the perfect route to take. Can you finish all levels and unlock all playable characters?Move - Arrow keysCat Loves Cake was created by DoubleDutch Games. This their second game on Poki after Pogo Penguin

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Cats Love Cake. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Cats Love Cake 2

Cats Love Cake 2

poki.com

Swingo

Swingo

poki.com

One More Bounce

One More Bounce

poki.com

Lampada Street

Lampada Street

poki.com

Puffy Cat 2

Puffy Cat 2

poki.com

Bumpy Flop

Bumpy Flop

poki.com

Tail Swing

Tail Swing

poki.com

Pond Race

Pond Race

poki.com

BombHopper.io

BombHopper.io

bombhopper.io

BombHopper.io

BombHopper.io

poki.com

Puffy Cat

Puffy Cat

poki.com

Toaster Dash

Toaster Dash

poki.com