Bumpy Flop is a skill game where you have to run through a variety of obstacles to finish the stage. All the obstacles that match the color of your character are safe. Hitting any other color will result in a game over! Use objects of the same color to create bariers around you, that you can use to push other obstacles, that you can't touch, out of the way. Can you complete every stage in Bumpy Flop? Controls: Move - wasd or mouse Restart - enterAbout the creator:Bumpy Flop was created by Working Title Studios. They are known for Super Planet Fun Time and Floppy Tower, both playable on Poki!

Website: poki.com

