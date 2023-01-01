B.C. Bow Contest is a skill-based, bow shooting archery game created by Nitrome. Aim the targets by draggin the aim to find the perfect angle and power to shoot your arrow ! There are tons of levels in Bow Contest ! Shoot, and be precise ! Try to complete all the levels! Are you ready to be the ultimate archer?Drag and drop the left mouse click to aimRelease to shootB.C. Bow Contest was created by Nitrome as a flash game, and later emulated in HTML5 by AwayFL for Poki. Play Nitrome's other flash games on Poki: Swindler 2, Avalanche, Cave Chaos 2, Enemy 585, Silly Sausage, Swindler, Coil, Cold Storage, Twin Shot 2, Bad Ice-Cream, Bad Ice-Cream 2, Bad Ice-Cream 3, Cave Chaos, Mutiny, Skywire, Twin Shot, Test Subject Green and Test Subject Blue

Website: poki.com

