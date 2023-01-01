WebCatalogWebCatalog
Block Spin is a skill game where you have to spin the blocks to match the different shapes. Test your dexterity and try to survive as many levels as you can in this colorful block matching action!Spin - Right and Left arrow keysBlock Spin was created by Ruim Studio. This is his first game on Poki.

