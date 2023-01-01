Army Warfare is a 3D battle game that utilizes a deck building system. Collect military unit cards and use them in various arenas to take down your enemy bases. Winning battles helps you progress and unlock new unit cards and attacks, so you can expand your collection. Arrange decks, build tactics, strategize moves, control a powerful army of elite soldiers, and deploy troops to knock down the enemy defense towers once and for all. Are you ready to take part in this intense battlefield?Use card - Left mouse buttonMove camera - Left mouse button, WASD, or Arrow keysZoom - Mouse scrollArmy Warfare was created by Barnzmu. Play their other sports game on Poki: Super Star Car, Super MX - The Champion and Super Bike the ChampionYou can play Army Warfare for free on Poki.Army Warfare is only playable on your computer for now.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Army Warfare. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.