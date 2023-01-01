Slay rival armies in Lordz.io! Recruit soldiers, archers, and barbarians in your growing crew. In Lordzio, dragons can protect you from slews of attackers. Kill nearby units and gather battlefield gems. You could become the king in Lordz io: Online Medieval Warfare! Play competitive games online against other players and with friends. Enlist Knights, Soldiers, Archers, Mages, Barbarians and even Dragons into your massive army, then enter the battlefield to fight against up to 20 real players worldwide. Assemble a huge army, protect your lord, get rich, work on upgrades, join teams, unlock skins, and much more!Recruit 7 unique types of troops, including: knights, archers, mages, barbarians and dragons. Choose the best strategy and tactics to defeat other players. Strategically split your army to move faster or defeat other lordz.Lordz.io was created by Spinbot. This is their first game on Poki!You can play Lordz.io for free on Poki: Lordz.io

Website: lordz.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Lordz.io. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.