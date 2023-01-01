FlappyBird.io
flappybird.io
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the FlappyBird.io app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Play flappy bird here online for free. Click on the screen, or use your spacebar to get started. Fly the bird as far as you can without hitting a pipe.
Website: flappybird.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to FlappyBird.io. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.