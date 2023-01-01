Fight! Kill! Evolve! Welcome to EvoWars! Be prepared! Your task is to become the biggest warrior of the Deathmatch arena! Fight hordes of opponents! Kill your opponents and collect orbs to gain experience and points! Evolve in size and skins during the battle and become the almighty giant in the arena! Unlock all of the 30 evolutions !! Remember that the size matters, but it's not the most important! Big giants usually fall by the sword of small and fast warriors. Will you manage to become the legendary giant in the arena? Try now!

Website: evowars.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to EvoWars.io. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.