Warz.LOL is an online first person shooter in the popular .io genre of gaming. Defeat your opponents; collect coins; buy cosmetics and gun skins; become number one on the leaderboard.:

Website: warz.lol

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Warz.LOL. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.