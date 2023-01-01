WebCatalogWebCatalog
amogus.fun

Amogus.Fun is a free-to-play social deduction game. It is basically Among Us but in 3D and in the browser. There are crewmates and imposters. The crewmates have to execute the imposters to win. The imposters need to kill the crewmates to win.

