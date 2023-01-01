1v1Battle is a strategic action 'Build and shoot' game where you take on other players in the arena. Become the champion in 1v1 Battle, A unique Battle Royale styled third-person shooter and PVP simulator game that will help you train your battle skills, battle against real players in 1v1 modes, and become a master in build fight multiplayer battle games.

Website: 1v1battle.com

