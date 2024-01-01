Large Language Models Software - Applications les plus populaires
Large language models (LLMs) are advanced artificial intelligence systems specifically engineered to comprehend, interpret, and generate human-like text from a wide array of inputs. Leveraging state-of-the-art machine learning techniques, massive training datasets, and profound architectures, these models can accomplish a broad spectrum of natural language tasks, making them indispensable tools for businesses across all sectors. The tasks range from translation, summarization, question answering, and conversation to more nuanced applications such as sentiment analysis, text classification, and creative content generation. The LLMs in this category are being employed to revolutionize customer service through intelligent chatbots, augment content creation with auto-writing capabilities, streamline market research with sentiment analysis, and much more. With multilingual proficiency, many can be adaptable to global markets, breaking down language barriers and facilitating cross-cultural communication. The advancements in LLM technology also signal the era of automation in many language-related tasks, thereby reducing manual labor and improving efficiency. They bring transformative change to the user experience, adding a layer of personalization and interactivity that was previously unattainable. This category differs from the AI chatbots software category, which focuses on standalone platforms that allow users to interact and engage with large language models, and the synthetic media software category, which consists of tools for business users to create AI-generated media. These LLM solutions, instead, are designed to be more versatile, foundational tools that can be integrated into a wide range of applications, not just limited to chatbots or synthetic media. To qualify for inclusion in the Large Language Models (LLMs) category, a product must: * Offer a large-scale language model capable of comprehending and generating human-like text from a variety of inputs, made available for commercial use. * Provide robust and secure APIs or integration tools, enabling businesses from various sectors to seamlessly incorporate the model into their existing systems or processes. * Have comprehensive mechanisms in place to tackle potential issues related to data privacy, ethical use, and content moderation, ensuring user trust and regulatory compliance. * Deliver reliable customer support and extensive documentation, along with consistent updates and improvements, thereby aiding users in the effective integration and usage of the model while also ensuring its ongoing relevance and adaptability to changing requirements.
ChatGPT
chat.openai.com
ChatGPT : optimisation des modèles linguistiques pour le dialogue. Nous avons formé un modèle appelé ChatGPT qui interagit de manière conversationnelle. Le format de dialogue permet à ChatGPT de répondre aux questions de suivi, d'admettre ses erreurs, de contester des prémisses incorrectes et de rej...
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
Vous pouvez utiliser Bard pour vous aider à faire avancer vos idées. Avec un peu d'aide de Bard, vous pouvez faire des choses comme : - Réfléchissez à des idées, élaborez un plan ou trouvez différentes façons de faire avancer les choses - Obtenez un résumé rapide et facile à comprendre de sujets pl...
Microsoft Copilot
copilot.microsoft.com
Votre compagnon IA au quotidien.
Claude
claude.ai
Claude est un assistant IA de nouvelle génération pour vos tâches, quelle que soit leur échelle.
Hugging Face
huggingface.co
La communauté de l’IA construit l’avenir. Créez, entraînez et déployez des modèles de pointe alimentés par l'open source de référence en matière d'apprentissage automatique.
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks est une société fondée par les créateurs originaux d'Apache Spark. Databricks est né du projet AMPLab de l'Université de Californie à Berkeley, qui a participé à la création d'Apache Spark, un framework informatique distribué open source construit sur Scala. Databricks développe une plate...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics agit comme votre copilote de confiance pour votre entreprise dans le but de vous rendre plus intelligent, plus rapide et plus confiant dans vos décisions basées sur les données. IBM Cognos Analytics donne à chaque utilisateur (qu'il soit data scientist, analyste métier ou non-sp...
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai est le principal fournisseur de plateformes open source d'IA générative et d'apprentissage automatique dont la mission est de démocratiser l'IA. Il distille les prouesses techniques de 30 Kaggle Masters en produits cloud d'IA simples pour l'IA générative et l'apprentissage automatique qui rés...
ScholarAI
scholarai.io
ScholarAI is a plugin that allows users to access open access scientific literature from peer-reviewed journals. Available to ScholarAI Premium users, our new dedicated Copilot for science in the age of AI, powered by GPT-4 Turbo.
Anode
codygon.com
Anode, an innovative digital solution designed to revolutionize data quality management for businesses is here to help. Anode is a data anomaly detection tool that analyzes your data for 6 classes of errors allowing you to gain insights into your data faster and more efficiently.
Mistral AI
mistral.ai
Fast, open-source and secure language models. Facilitated specialisation of models on business use-cases, leveraging private data and usage feedback. Built from a world-class team in Europe, targeting global market.
Composable Prompts
composableprompts.com
Composable Prompts's mission is to revolutionize the way applications interact with content. While Large Language Models (LLMs) like GPT have fundamentally changed our interaction with textual data, Composable Prompts believes in taking a step further. Composable Prompts ensures that every business...
Stability AI
stability.ai
Stability AI is building open AI tools that will let us reach our potential. Designing and implementing solutions using collective intelligence and augmented technology.
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI stimule l'adoption de GenAI dans les entreprises. Nous sommes soutenus par Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars et d'autres investisseurs notables. TuneChat : notre application de chat optimisée par des modèles open source TuneStudio : notre terrain de jeu pe...