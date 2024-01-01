Ping

Ping

Vous n'avez pas installé WebCatalog Desktop ? Téléchargez WebCatalog Desktop.

Utiliser l'application Web

Site Web : ping.tm

Améliorez votre expérience avec l'application de bureau pour Ping sur WebCatalog Desktop pour Mac, Windows, Linux.

Exécutez des applications dans des fenêtres sans distraction grâce à de nombreuses améliorations.

Gérez et passez facilement d'un compte à l'autre et d'une application à l'autre sans changer de navigateur.

Ping: The Ultimate Task Manager for Managers & Teams! Organize & Achieve More: - Simple Mode: Easily organize tasks and to-dos with the most user-friendly UI. Get your team on board without any hassle! - Advanced Mode: Plan and prioritize your to-dos for Today, Soon, or Later, streamlining your management process. - AI-Powered Task Recording: Turn your spoken ideas into organized tasks with advanced AI technology. Enhance Team Productivity: - Projects & Groups: Manage and organize projects with ease. Set dependencies, assign tasks, and collaborate effectively. - Effortless Task Allocation: Delegate tasks one-on-one, optimizing your team’s workflow without complex setups. Stay Ahead of Deadlines: - Task Scheduling: Postpone tasks to specific future dates, ensuring you never miss important deadlines. - Smart Notifications: Get relevant alerts focused on what's crucial in your tasks, enhancing your productivity. - Convenient Widget: Instantly access and manage your to-dos with a handy widget on your phone. Innovative Features for Peak Efficiency: - AI Task Assistant: Benefit from AI assistance in titling tasks, breaking them down, and providing step-by-step guidance. - Essential Tools: Keep everything in check with deadlines, reminders, checklists, attachments, notes, chat, and repeating tasks. - Slack Integration: Turn messages into tasks effortlessly, keeping your team’s communication and organization in sync. Why Ping? - Tailored for Managers & Teams: Ideal for leaders and teams who value efficiency and simplicity in task management. - Effective & Intuitive: Experience the perfect balance of straightforward and advanced features, catering to both basic and comprehensive task management needs. Start with Ping Today: Transform how you manage tasks and to-dos. Join the community of professionals excelling with Ping!

Site Web : ping.tm

Clause de non-responsabilité : WebCatalog n'est ni affilié, ni associé, ni autorisé, ni soutenu par, ni officiellement lié de quelque manière que ce soit à Ping. Tous les noms de produits, logos et marques sont la propriété de leurs détenteurs respectifs.

Vous aimerez aussi

Flow-e

Flow-e

flow-e.com

Rindle

Rindle

rindle.com

Hive

Hive

hive.com

Plaky

Plaky

plaky.com

Cerri

Cerri

cerri.com

Workast

Workast

workast.com

nTask

nTask

ntaskmanager.com

Social Shared

Social Shared

socialshared.com

Tameday

Tameday

tameday.com

Nutcache

Nutcache

nutcache.com

SenseHawk

SenseHawk

sensehawk.com

Caflou

Caflou

caflou.com

Explorer

Desktop

Assistance

Société

Légal

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
WebCatalog Spaces
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Nous utilisons des cookies pour fournir et améliorer nos sites Web. En utilisant nos sites, vous acceptez les cookies.

Politique de confidentialité