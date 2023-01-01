Equal Time is an AI-assistant for virtual meetings. Equal Time goes beyond meeting transcription and automated Action-items, to help promote more inclusive meetings. Our technology helps you involve quieter voices, and get personalized recommendations on how to improve your leadership. Review details of the meeting later with a searchable and sharable transcript. Gain insight into the cost of your meeting with an estimate of the cost incurred. Use ice breakers, meeting timers, and Rounds to spice up your meetings. Get started for free today! www.equaltime.io Established in 2021, by two women in tech, Equal Time has rapidly grown to include a team of dedicated and talented individuals who are passionate about enhancing productivity and inclusivity in the digital workspace. At Equal Time, our mission is clear – we aim to revolutionize the way teams interact and collaborate in virtual meetings, fostering a culture of equality and efficiency. By facilitating clear communication, thorough record-keeping, and fairer participation, Equal Time is empowering teams to thrive in the modern digital workspace.

Sitio web: equaltime.io

Descargo de responsabilidad: WebCatalog no está afiliado, asociado, autorizado, respaldado ni de ninguna manera oficialmente conectado a Equal Time. Todos los nombres de productos, logotipos y marcas son propiedad de sus respectivos propietarios.