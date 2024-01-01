World of Alice Make Words is a fun puzzle game so players can practice English for learning or guiding and educating children. World of Alice Make Words is designed specifically for children and those who aim to learn basic English. It captivates kids with its vibrant visuals and lively characters, inspiring them to keep learning. The game's interesting features add to the enjoyment and success of language learning. Players may access the game on a wide range of devices, including desktops, tablets, and mobile phones, providing them with diverse experiences on each platform.

