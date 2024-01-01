World Anvil

World Anvil is an award-winning set of worldbuilding tools that help you create, organize, store and marketing your world setting or IP, sharing the parts you want with others and keeping the rest secret. Whether you're managing a whole creative team or creating alone, World Anvil is tailor-made by experts to help you build out a fantasy world or fictional setting. With wiki-like articles, interactive maps, historical timelines, RPG Support including a Campaign Manager, and a fully integrated novel-writing software, we have all the tools you’ll need to run your RPG Campaign or write your novel!

