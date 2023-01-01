WebCatalogWebCatalog
Waffle

Waffle

wafflegame.net

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Waffle app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

The waffle-shaped daily word game.

Website: wafflegame.net

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Waffle. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

WordPlays

WordPlays

wordplays.com

4 Images 1 Word

4 Images 1 Word

poki.com

Nerdle

Nerdle

nerdlegame.com

4 Pics 1 Word

4 Pics 1 Word

poki.com

Worldle

Worldle

worldle.teuteuf.fr

Word vs Word

Word vs Word

poki.com

World Tower FRVR

World Tower FRVR

wordtower.frvr.com

Word Monsters

Word Monsters

poki.com

Emote Search

Emote Search

emotesearch.com

Amazing Word Fresh

Amazing Word Fresh

poki.com

Word City Crossed

Word City Crossed

poki.com

Word City Uncrossed

Word City Uncrossed

poki.com