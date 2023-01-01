Virtonomics is a business strategy game based on real world economy, business, entrepreneurship and management principles. The purpose of the game is to create a profitable and competitive business. Each player receives a starting capital, which can be used to develop the virtual company according to their own unique scenario. Users customize their business goals, strategies and tactics. Virtonomics is highly versatile - Players choose their own business goals, strategies and tactics. As in real life, individuals are able to venture into Retail, High Tech, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Medicine, etc. Every business can be highly profitable - all it takes is knowledge and determination to pursue one’s goals.

Website: virtonomics.com

