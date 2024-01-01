Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Squabble on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Squabble is a 2022 web-based battle royale and word game created by Ottomated. The game combines the gameplay of Wordle, a word game created by Josh Wardle and bought by The New York Times, and battle royale mechanics. Released in February 2022, Squabble received positive reviews from journalists, who focused primarily on the fast paced gameplay.

Website: squabble.me

