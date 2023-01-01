Quick, Draw!
quickdraw.withgoogle.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Quick, Draw! app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Can a neural network learn to recognize doodling? Help teach it by adding your drawings to the world’s largest doodling data set, shared publicly to help with machine learning research.
Website: quickdraw.withgoogle.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Quick, Draw!. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.