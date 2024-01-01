Pomni Math Game will help players practice their calculation ability by finding the answer corresponding to the calculation on the left. Pomni Math Game is a fun puzzle game with a mathematical theme, in which players will have to think quickly to calculate and find the correct answer corresponding to the given calculation. On the left side of the screen is the previous part of the calculations. On the right side are the numbers. Players will take turns dragging the numbers on the right into the calculation corresponding to the answers of the calculations on the left to reveal the images hidden behind that calculation. Delete all calculations from the table by joining all the corresponding results to it.

