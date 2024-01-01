Zen Splatter is a coloring game that invites you to sit back and relax. Select from a variety of objects that resonate with you, then splash your favorite colors across them. Take your time to rotate each object, ensuring every corner is covered in vibrant hues. With over 20 objects to choose from, let your creativity flow. Can you create something truly beautiful and serene?

Website: poki.com

