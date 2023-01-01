WebCatalog
Village Craft is an idle/management game where you have to build up a prospering medieval town. You start out in the woods with nothing but your axe. By cutting down trees and building your first buildings, you’ll start to turn the forest into a real settlement! As your town grows, new villagers will move in to help you out. They’ll cut wood into planks, turn wheat into flour and create other items you can sell to travellers who come to visit. Can you turn the wilderness into a booming village?

