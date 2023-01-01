Tribals.io is a multiplayer survival game where you craft, mine, build and explore an island trying to survive. Tribals combines familiar mechanics from games like Minecraft, Rust and ARK Survival into this free and easy to play survival game! Choose to build your own base and go at the island either alone or with your friends! There is so much to do, from chasing chickens and being chased by bears, to building huge bases and crafting all sorts of tools and weapons. Create your own character and jump into the wild to see how long you can survive. Explore the island but be careful of your hunger and thirst levels, get too low and.. well you don’t want to find out! With loads of different items to gather and even more to craft, you will never run out of things to do! See how long you and your friends can survive together or against each other. Tribals can be played both solo and with others so jump in and figure out how you want to play! Can you conquer the island and become the best tribe?Movement: WASDJump: Space BarMain action: Left Mouse ButtonUse microphone: Press TOpen inventory: TabUse text chat: EnterBuild menu: Right clickTribals.io is created by ONRUSH Studio. Check out their other game on Poki: Venge.io ! You can play Tribals.io for free on PokiYou can gain experience by crafting items. Access the Crafting menu by pressing Tab.Yes, you can! You can choose between lots of hair and beard styles. You can also change the size of each body part, change the hair, beard and skin color, as well as adding some tattoos!There are two kinds of items scattered around the island that you can pick up. It could either be the contents of a fallen player’s sack full of random items, or things that grow organically on the island. Run around the map to find edible leaves, corn, coconuts, bananas, berries, and more! You can also hunt and skin any animal you encounter.There are a selection of melee weapons such as hatchet, pickaxe, torch, etc. Additionally, you can craft ranged weapons such as a bow or a pistol. Or you can simply use your fists if you’re feeling old-fashioned.

Website: poki.com

