Play State of Survival: The Zombie Apocalypse online for free with now.gg mobile cloud. It’s been six long months since the onset of the zombie apocalypse that brought an end to the civilizations of mankind. Now only you and a group of your closest friends can put up a fight against the endless hordes of undead monsters that swarm this city’s streets. Build up your city’s defenses against the zombie armies and keep your people alive in this strategy survival game for Android.

Website: now.gg

