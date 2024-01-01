Tree House Maker is a cute decoration game where your dream of a tranquil treetop retreat comes to life! Begin your journey in the heart of a serene forest, guided by the ever-cheerful Leaflette, a friendly leaf spirit who's eager to help you build your ideal treehouse. Open mystical boxes to discover furniture, choose the colors, and decide the perfect positions. Expand your treehouse floor by floor, take pictures of your unique designs, and share them with your friends. Can you create the most beautiful treehouse ever?

Website: poki.com

