WebCatalogWebCatalog
Supernova

Supernova

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Supernova app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Supernova is a skill game where you fly a ship and have to dodge objects along the way. The game has great visuals, and contains multiple vehicles for you to unlock.Your speed increases as you proceed in the procedurally generated colorful stages of Supernova. Try to beat your streak by carefully passing all the obstacles!You can use the WASD or the arrow keys to change the ship's direction.Supernova is created by kokos.games who publishes games, writes code, and does other generally awesome web and gaming stuff.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Supernova. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Supergun

Supergun

poki.com

Laser Blade 3000

Laser Blade 3000

poki.com

Heart Star

Heart Star

poki.com

Cartoon Mini Racing

Cartoon Mini Racing

poki.com

Winter Dodge

Winter Dodge

poki.com

Hero Space Run FRVR

Hero Space Run FRVR

herospacerun.frvr.com

BOOYAH!

BOOYAH!

booyah.live

Learn 2 Fly

Learn 2 Fly

poki.com

Streak FRVR

Streak FRVR

streak.frvr.com

Color Crash

Color Crash

poki.com

Papery Planes

Papery Planes

poki.com

Offroader V5

Offroader V5

poki.com