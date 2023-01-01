Wear custom dresses in Shopaholic: Wedding Models! This totally fun shopping game gives you a daily allowance to spend. Check your messages to learn about the next event's dress code, and visit the appropriate shop. Try on beautiful gowns to put on a great fashion show!

