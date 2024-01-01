Punch Legend Simulator is a fighting game where you become a rising boxing star, starting from the ground up! Build your strength by practicing with the punch bags. Once you feel confident, step into the ring and challenge other boxers! Use the coins you earn to upgrade both your soul and your looks. Train hard, take on challenges, and grow stronger. Are you ready to be the one and only punch legend?

Website: poki.com

