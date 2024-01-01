Papa's Cupcakeria
Website: poki.com
Papa's Cupcakeria has opened in the picturesque town of Frostfield, and you're in charge of baking and decorating cupcakes in the shop! Work your way through all of the holidays of the year, and master all four stations of the restaurant to become a cupcake crafting master.
