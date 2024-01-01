Nails DIY: Manicure Master is a dress-up game where you can create the most stunning nails ever! Start by choosing a style—whether it's cute, ocean-inspired, or pop. Decide on the shape and length of your nails, then apply your favorite nail polish, from solid colors to gradient shades with special effects. Add various stickers for a unique touch, finish all your fingers, and complete the look with a stylish ring. Take a picture and share your masterpiece with friends! Show off your design and see who can become the ultimate Manicure Master!

Website: poki.com

