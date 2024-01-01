Enhance your experience with the desktop app for My Perfect Hotel on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

My Perfect Hotel is an idle game where you get to run your dream hotel! Check in guests, clean rooms, collect payments and tips, and ensure the bathrooms are always stocked with toilet paper. Upgrade your hotel rooms, expand your business, and hire employees to assist with various tasks. Develop your skills as a manager, investor, and designer! Are you ready to build your own accommodation empire?

Website: poki.com

