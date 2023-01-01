Kate's Cooking Party is a restaurant management game where you work as a server, and your job is to earn the restaurant money while keeping customers happy. All you need to do is drag a group of customers who are waiting in the line outside, and drop them at a table. They will call you to give their order as soon as they've decided what they're going to eat. You need to interact with them and take their order, then give this order to the restaurant manager who will notify the chefs. Collect every one of their requests and deliver it to them in a timely manner, otherwise they will get angry and skim on the tips. You will unlock new dishes, new stations, new coworkers, and more as you keep serving happy customers. Share Kate's Cooking Party with your friends and find out who can make more money waiting tables!Interact with customers to take their order and give it to the restaurant manager. Collect food items and deliver them to the table in a timely manner.Kate's Cooking Party was created by ANV Games. They have other casual puzzle games on Poki: Z-Raid, Ocean, and Laborer 2You can play Kate's Cooking Party for free on Poki.Kate's Cooking Party can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

