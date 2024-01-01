Kate's Cooking Party 2 is the exciting sequel to Kate's Cooking Party, bringing even more restaurant management fun. This time, you can play with your friends! As a friendly server, your goal is to keep customers happy. Take their orders, serve drinks, bring food to the table, clean up, and wash dishes as needed. Challenge your time management skills by completing all the levels solo or team up with friends to complete missions together. Are you ready to join this fun cooking party with your friends?

