Junior Chess

Will your king come out on top? Strategize and plan your moves carefully in this colorful version of the classic game of chess. See where you can place your pieces ahead of time, making it a great choice for beginners and pros alike! Change your difficulty as you become better and better and make your way to chess champion! Controls: Mouse - click to move pieces

