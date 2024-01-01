Get ready to be flung into action in Jamjam! In this action platformer, you play as a gelatinous cube that you'll have to fling over to the warp pipe at the end. Along the way, there's stars to collect. If you collect them all - you'll get a 3 star rating! Try to get a 3 star rating on all levels! Can you make it to the end of Jamjam?

Website: poki.com

