Invaders.io is a game where you are the alien and you have to abduct as many people, cows, even buildings, as you can in order to grow. Be careful though, as other aliens roam around the map. If they're bigger than you, they can abduct you! Collect points as you finish matches. You can spend these points on the main menu to get a customized UFO. Can you abduct the world?How to play:Hover over objects to abduct. Make sure the lights you're casting are large enough to encompass the things you want to abduct! Move - WASD or arrow keysAbout the creatorInvaders.io was created by Working Title Studios. They are known for Bumpy Flop, Floppy Tower, Hot Dog Zombies and Super Planet Fun Time. All are playable here on Poki!

Website: poki.com

