Grapple Grip is a puzzle platformer that puts your grapple skills to the test! Equipped with a versatile grapple, you'll climb your way through challenging levels. Use the grapple to attach to platforms, hoisting yourself higher and navigating tricky obstacles. Solve puzzles, find the exit, and don't worry if you get stuck—you can always use the hint button for help. Can you grip your way to the end and conquer every level?

Website: poki.com

