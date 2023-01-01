Fruity Cubes is a delicious, cube-blasting puzzle game, created by Ziango. Everyone loves a tropical island with lots of fresh fruit! Match up your fruity cubes to complete a full line and earn points in this tricky puzzle game. Each level of Fruity Cubes Island has a goal for you to reach and gets harder and harder with smaller game boards and more complicated fruity cubes. How many cubes will you blast in Fruity Cubes on Poki?Controls:Mouse - Drag and drop your fruity cubesAbout the creator:Fruity Cubes is created by Ziango, based in the Netherlands.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Fruity Cubes. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.