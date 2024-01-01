Freefall Apart

Freefall Apart

Freefall Apart is an action game about flinging your ragdoll character through a whimsical castle. Launch your character, and dodge deadly obstacles such as spinning saw blades and darting arrows, all while searching for the key and the exit. But the jumps are not unlimited! You need to collect the key and find the exit before the jumps run out. Are you ready for this fun and intense journey?

