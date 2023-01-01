Fortride: Open World is a car game where you can freely drive around and build roads and ramps in front op you. There is a lot to discover and build in the world. Make sure to check out other vehicles that you can use! Build up a ramp and do some awesome tricks while in the air! Controls:Move - arrow keysBoost - spaceChange car - L shift + arrow keysBuild roads - Q + WASD to select the type of road + space to buildAbout the creator:Fortride: Open World was created by Brainsoftware. They are known for their vehicle games like the Park It, Parking Fury, Off-Road Cargo and other series!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Fortride: Open World. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.