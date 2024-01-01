WebCatalog

Earth's Greatest Defender

Website: poki.com

Earth's Greatest Defender is an online action game where you must protect Earth from alien invasion and rescue human hostages! In Campaign mode, prove your skills by battling aliens across multiple levels. Select your difficulty level and characters, defeat various aliens, and rescue hostages. Feeling adventurous? Take on the speed run mode or tackle the impossible levels. Unleash your creativity in the level editor to design your own battlegrounds. Want to prove your prowess against others? Join multiplayer battles to determine the ultimate defender of Earth! Remember, only the greatest defender can survive here! Grab your shotgun and start to defend Earth now!

