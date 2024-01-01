Digging Master is a simulation game that invites you to embark on an archaeological adventure, where you can discover ancient artifacts and build your own museum! Dig through the soil to uncover fascinating fossils like Triceratops, T-Rex, and Stegosaurus. Assemble these majestic creatures and showcase them in your museum to attract visitors. Sell tickets to guests and earn money to expand your museum further. Invest in upgrades to dig faster and discover rarer artifacts, or hire workers to assist you in your quest. Are you prepared to become the ultimate Digging Master?

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Digging Master. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.