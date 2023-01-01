Diff is a puzzle game that presents you with a group of elements and you try to spot the different one. The game will display a set of the same letter, icon, or emoji. Your job is to detect the one that looks or behaves differently, and click on it as soon as you can. This difference can be in the color, size, direction, or animation style of the element. Do you pay attention to details enough to finish Diff without making a mistake?Use your mouse cursor to select, drag and move objects around.Diff is created by PixelJam. Check out their other games Cheap Golf and Dino Run on Poki!

Website: poki.com

