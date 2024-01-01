Get ready to blast off in Brigand Brigade! In this action platformer, you have to quickly and nimbly make your way through the levels. As you go along, you can shoot or jump into the targets you see throughout the level. The more targets you hit, the better your score. Try to shoot for a three star rating on all levels! The more stars you get, the more Brigands and guns you'll unlock. There's tons of collectibles to discover - so try and collect them all! Can you become the fastest and most precise Brigand of them all?

Website: poki.com

