Breakoid
poki.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Breakoid app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Breakoid is a new take on the classic block-breaker / Arkanoid game genre with amazing graphics, visuals and sound! Try your hand at the normal mode and see how many levels you can break your way through or test out the endless mode and use special abilities to make your way to the top! If you get too good for the original levels, try out the level editor and create your ultimate block-breaking extravaganza! Use the mouse to move the paddle side-to-side to hit the ball. On mobile, click on the paddle then swipe on the screen to move around!Breakoid is created by Supernice.Games. This is their first game on Poki!
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Breakoid. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.