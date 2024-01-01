Apple Knight: Farmers Market is an idle game where you get to run your own market in a charming blocky world! Start by picking apples from trees, displaying them, and selling them to your customers. Use the money you earn to expand your market and add more items like corn or eggs. Ride a horse to speed up your tasks and boost your efficiency! Hire helpers to assist you with various duties. Are you ready to grow your market and become the ultimate market master?

Website: poki.com

